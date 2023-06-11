At the start of the opening time trial of the Giro Next Gen 2023 he was the big favorite and Alec Segaert did not disappoint. The Belgian of Lotto Dstny Devo, European champion and vice world champion of the specialty, on the 9.4 km of the Agliè route, imposed a constant, inexorable pace, capable of bending the resistance of the most accredited rivals. Behind him closed the Dutch Loe Van Belle (Jumbo-Visma DT) at 11″, third for the Lithuanian Aivaras Mikutis (Tudor U23) at 13″. Segaert finished the 9.4 km in 10’45” at an average speed of 52.4 km/h. The Italians did not do well with Francesco Busatto (Circus-ReUz-Technord) who finished in 16th place at 28″. Tomorrow second stage: San Francesco al Campo-Cherasco of 150 km.