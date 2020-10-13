One month after the frank health success of the Tour de France, the Giro takes a disastrous turn. After the abandonment of Simon yates last week for a positive test, his team Mitchelton-Scott decided this morning to withdraw from the Tour of Italy. Australian team announced on its website that four members of his staff had also tested positive. If the health protocol put in place by the organizers did not oblige Mitchelton-Scott to quit the race – unlike that of the Tour de France where two infected members of the same team caused the withdrawal, the leaders themselves took the decision to leave the competition.

“As a social responsibility for our riders and our staff, the peloton and the race organization, we made the clear decision to withdraw from the Giro “, expressed Brent Copeland, the general manager of Mitchelton-Scott. “Fortunately those who are impacted remain asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, but as an organization the health of all our runners and our staff is our priority.. “

PCR tests carried out on the rest day on Monday revealed a total of eight positive cases. The four members of the staff Mitchelton-Scott therefore, but also a member of the staff of AG2R La Mondiale and Ineos Grenadiers. Above all, two runners are infected including one of the favorites of the Jumbo-Visma, Steven Kruijswijk, who also leaves the race. “In the team we take a lot of measures to avoid contamination. I feel in good shape. I can’t believe I have it. It is a very big disappointment to hear this news“, said the Dutchman on his team’s website. Steven Kruijswijk was in 11th position in the general classification, 1’24 ” from the shirt Joao almeida.

Almost an hour later, less than fifteen minutes before the start, his team, Jumbo-Visma, also announced their withdrawal from the Giro d’Italia without giving further information. In its press release following the withdrawal of Steven Kruijswijk, the Dutch team had however specified that the other riders and staff members were tested negative twice.

Steven Kruijswijk is second Giro favorite to leave the race after Simon Yates last week. The second infected rider in the peloton wears the Sunweb jersey, he is the sprinter Michael Matthews. His team announced this morning that he would not take the start of the stage. Matthews has been placed in quarantine.

The shadow of a Giro that could not go to its end hovers while the tenth stage scheduled for Tuesday started at 12:05 pm. In its protocol, the Tour of Italy cannot go to an end for two reasons: because of an uncontrollable number of positive cases or on a decision of the Italian government.



to see also









Giro: Tested positive for Covid-19, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) excluded





