Jan Hirt won the 16th stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Czech from Intermarchè triumphed in Salò-Aprica, the hamlet that featured the dreaded ascents to the Mortirolo Pass and the Santa Cristina Pass. The 31-year-old preceded Dutch Thymen Arensman by 10 ”. The stage winner is the fifth rider from his country to win a stage in the pink race. The first was Jan Svorada in 1995. For Hirt the first stage victory in the Giro, a success he had close to in 2019 when he closed the stage in 2nd place with arrival in Ponte di Legno won by the Italian Ciccone.

Fight for the rose

The men in the classification arrived with a delay of 1’25 ”and in the sprint for 3rd place it was Jai Hindley who secured the second bonus that pushed him closer to Richard Carapaz’s pink jersey, on the fourth finish line. Now between the Ecuadorian leader and the Australian there are 3 ”. Behind them Valverde and Landa were placed while the Portuguese Almeida lost 14 “from the Carapaz group while 42” were paid by Vincenzo Nibali who, after showing something in the first part of the Mortirolo descent, did not repeat himself on the ascent of Santa Cristina. In the standings, therefore, Carapaz confirms himself in the pink jersey with 3 ”over Hindley. Third place for Almeida at 44 “, fourth for Landa at 59”. Fifth place for Vincenzo Nibali at 3’40 ”from the pink jersey. Tomorrow the seventeenth stage Ponte di Legno-Lavarone with the ascents of Passo del Tonale, Giovo, Passo del Vetriolo and Monterovere for a total of 168 km.