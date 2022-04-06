The leader’s jersey commemorating the 60th anniversary of the country’s main electricity company was presented at the MAXXI Museum in Rome

Here it is, the pink jersey. Beautiful, tender, immortal. She bears her years of hers, she was “invented” in 1931 by Armando Cougnet, as a little girl. The 2022 edition was unveiled and celebrated at MAXXI, the XXI Century Museum of Arts. A pink jersey that wears the number 60, so many are the years of Enel, the sponsor who is in its sixth presence in the race and has decided to tie itself to the symbol of the Giro’s primacy for the next three years. A way to mark the countdown towards 6 May when the race will start from Budapest to arrive on 29 May at the Verona Arena. “Arena that will host the closing ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and the opening of the Paralympic Games”, recalls Giovanni Malagò, the president of Coni who did not miss the appointment with the pink baptism. See also F1 | Australian GP: what has changed at Albert Park and why?

Stupendous – Pink. The color of the Giro and the Gazzetta. “The pink jersey is the synthesis of everything”, says Urbano Cairo, president of RCS Mediagroup. He adds: “The Giro has this great popular ability to unite that Italy that goes out on the street to give life to a wonderful moment”. Francesco Starace, general manager and CEO of Enel, says he is proud of the path made and to be done together with the Giro: “For over a century, the Giro d’Italia has taught us that to see the goal, it is not enough to run fast, you also need to know face difficulties and change “. Giovanna Melandri, president of the MAXXI Foundation, does the honors by recalling the Giro as an “episode of national costume” and underlining the relationship that has always united art and sport. Also present were Paolo Bellino, CEO and general manager of RCS Sport, Mauro Vegni, director of the Giro d’Italia and Stefano Barigelli, director of La Gazzetta dello Sport. See also The women's Barça is proclaimed champion of LaLiga Iberdrola beating Real Madrid

The evening For the occasion, the MAXXI museum hosted Arthur Duff’s Light Cycles, a project curated by Valentina Ciarallo. It is a luminous journey of laser projections, an orbit that runs from south to north parallel to the 105th Giro d’Italia, touching some of the stages of the Corsa Rosa. From Catania to Naples, then go up to Parma, Turin and finish in Verona. The universe of thought comes to life in a circular way, filling the architecture of the squares and the facades of the monuments in the darkness of the city. The narration, which for each place takes on its specificity showing an unprecedented vision, comes to life step by step with a progressively pressing pace that culminates in the grand finale in Verona. The exhibition also includes the last 6 Pink Sweaters linked to the partnership with Enel as well as some historic Pink Sweaters from the Ghisallo Museum.

