Blanka Vas, a 21-year-old Hungarian from SD Worx, won the eighth stage of the Giro Donne, 125 kilometers from Nuoro to Sassari. In the sprint, second place for the American Chloe Dygert and third for the German Liane Lippert. The first of the Italians, Silvia Persico (Uae), was fourth, while Greta Marturano placed eighth.

IN COMMAND

—

In the general standings, Annemiek Van Vleuten is still the leader. The 40-year-old Dutch world champion of Movistar, reigning champion, leads the classification with 3’56” on the French Juliette Labous (Dsm) and 4’23” on Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek). The latter is also the white jersey of the best of the youngsters. The Giro Donne concludes on Sunday with the ninth stage, Sassari-Olbia: Van Vleuten is one step away from winning for the fourth time.