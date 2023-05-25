Before Filippo Zana, Piovene Rocchette (Vicenza) was known for two things: the woolen mills and the breweries. Even his grandparents had one, until a few years ago: Filippo’s mother and aunt also worked at the tables, while he ran in circles with his little bicycle. It was there that a family friend saw him and took him with him to the village team. From there to winning a stage in the Giro d’Italia the road was still very long, but Zana followed a precise philosophy: one step after another, never overdo it.