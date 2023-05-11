





Giro 2023 rankings





Tour of Italy 2023 stage schedule

• 6 May: 1st stage, Fossacesia Marina – Ortona – 19.6 km (individual time trial)

• May 7: 2nd stage, Teramo – San Salvo – 201 km

• May 8th: 3rd stage, Vasto – Melfi – 216 km

• The 9th of May: 4th stage, Venosa – Lake Laceno – 175 km

• May 10th: 5th stage, Atripalda – Salerno – 171 km

• 11 May: 6th stage, Napoli – Napoli – 162 km

• May 12th: Stage 7, Capua – Gran Sasso d’Italia (Campo Imperatore) – 218km

• 13 May: 8th stage, Terni – Fossombrone – 207 km

• May 14: 9th stage, Savignano sul Rubicone – Cesena – 35 km (individual time trial)

• 15 May: rest day

• May 16: 10th stage, Scandiano – Viareggio – 196 km

• May 17: 11th stage, Camaiore – Tortona – 219 km

• May 18: 12th stage, Bra – Rivoli – 179 km

• May 19: 13th stage, Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans-Montana – 207 km

• May 20th: 14th stage, Sierre – Cassano Magnago – 193 km

• 21st of May: 15th stage, Seregno – Bergamo – 195 km

• May 22nd: rest day

• May 23: 16th stage, Sabbio Chiese – Monte Bondone – 203 km

• May 24: 17th stage, Pergine Valsugana – Caorle – 195 km

• May 25: 18th stage, Oderzo – Zoldo Alto – 161 km

• May 26: 19th stage, Longarone – Tre Cime di Lavaredo – 183 km

• 27th of May: 20th stage, Tarvisio – Monte Lussari – 18.6 km (individual time trial)

• the 28th of May: 21st stage, Roma – Roma – 135 km

Cycling calendar 2023

When is the Tour de France? On which days is the World Cup and when should I keep my agenda free for the Tour of Lombardy? Check here when your favorite race is scheduled for this year.

It promises to be another cycling spectacle, including three individual time trials, including a climbing time trial on the penultimate day. The riders ride a total of 70.6 kilometers against the clock.

In the final week, the cyclists also have three tough mountain stages to choose from. After the second rest day, the stage from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone will follow on Tuesday 23 May. The eighteenth stage, on Thursday 25 May, is a 160 kilometer mountain stage from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo. A day later is the last stage for the climbers, from Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo, including the climbs of the Passo Giau, the Passo Tre Croci and the steep final climb. This is followed by the third time trial, with the climb of Monte Lussari of 7.5 kilometers. It contains pieces with an increase percentage of 22 percent.

2013

The last time the Tour of Italy had more than 70 kilometers of individual time trials was in 2013. Then it was 75.4 kilometers, divided into two time trials, and there was also a team time trial of 17.4 on the second day kilometers. That Giro was won by the Italian Vincenzo Nibali, who said goodbye as a professional cyclist this month in the Tour of Lombardy. See also Business cycle The central bank may have to push the United States into recession to curb inflation





Eight stages in the 3448-kilometer course of the 2023 Giro are suitable for sprinters, according to the organizers. There are seven mountain stages and seven hilly stages. The highest point, the so-called Cima Coppi, is reached in the thirteenth stage, which goes from Borgofranco d’Ivrea to Crans Montana in Switzerland. During that stage, the riders have to cross the Grote Sint-Bernhardpass at an altitude of 2469 meters.

Rome fifth time last finish place in Giro

After eight stages in the center and south of Italy, the peloton heads north. Only after the climbing time trial close to the border with Austria and Slovenia do the cyclists return to Rome. The capital is the last place of arrival in the Giro for the fifth time.

Favorites for the overall victory

The (top) favorites for the Giro are of course Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel, who will face competition from Tao Geoghegan Hart, Lennard Kämna, Aleksandr Vlasov, João Almeida, Geraint Thomas and Jay Vine, among others. On behalf of the Netherlands, Thymen Arensman is one of the outsiders. Robert Gesink, Koen Bouwman (last year’s winner of the blue mountain jersey) and Bauke Mollema are also on the list of participants. See also Reporters - Afghanistan: in the heart of the Taliban emirate

Results





List of participants Giro 2023





Giro 2023 stage schedule





