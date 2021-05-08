A.hen Franz Beckenbauer was still a bon mot producer in the mid-nineties, he quickly renamed the Uefa Cup, in which his Bavarians had to compete, the “Cup of Losers”. The winners’ cup in football was already called the Champions League at that time. Applied to cycling, one could say then as now: The Champions League, that is the Tour de France. And the Uefa Cup? Well, you won’t like to hear it in Italy: The Uefa Cup, that’s the Giro d’Italia. It is the pride of a nation crazy about cycling, it is number two of the biggest tours in the cycling world, but only number two, in the Beckenbauer sense it is the tour of the losers.

The current champions, the greats of cycling, will not take part in the 104th edition of the tour, which will lead across Italy over a difficult course over the next three weeks. Neither the Slovenes Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE), who are fully focused on their upcoming duel at the Tour de France, nor the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who prefers to focus on focus on the Olympic qualification with the mountain bike and its tour premiere, nor the Belgian top star Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who is also heading for the Tour of France.

The fact that the Giro is second choice at a high level this year is something they try to hide in a variety of ways. Even the fact that the Colombian Egan Bernal (Team Ineos-Grenadiers) starts, the Tour winner of 2019, says less about the attraction of the Giro than about the position that Bernal currently has in his team, the lack of confidence in his form. He is therefore not a clear favorite in Italy either. This role is assigned to Simon Yates’ team (Team BikeExchange). The Briton finished the 2019 Tour de France in 49th place after winning two stages. Last year he drove the Giro, where he had to get out in 21st place due to a positive corona test before the eighth stage. The German cyclist Emanuel Buchmann from the Bora-hansgrohe team, who was an excellent fourth in the Tour de France in 2019, but only came in 38th in Paris in 2020 not only because of health problems, is now set to achieve a top result at the Giro.

His racing team obviously doesn’t trust him to finish in the upcoming Tour de France either. The tour pulled the Ravensburger’s tooth for now. Just like the Frenchman Thibaut Pinot, who had to get off the bike injured in 2019 with victory in mind and went down in the field in 2020. Pinot now wanted to drive the Giro, but form and back pain prevented this too. After all, Buchmann goes into the Italian tour with some expectations. The official reason for not taking the tour is: The route in France with two longer time trials does not suit mountain specialists like him.

Like the Giro this year, the tour features two time trials. They add up to 38 kilometers in Italy and 58 kilometers in France. Even for a sprinter like Peter Sagan, Buchmann’s team-mate at Bora, the non-nomination for the Tour and his second start at the Giro can hardly be sold as a “new challenge”. Sagan, whose lavish contract with Bora-hansgrohe expires at the end of the year, has won the green jersey seven times at the Tour de France. The 31-year-old Slovak, who was unable to win a stage in the previous edition of the Tour, missed the Tour of France for the first time since 2012, which his boss Ralph Denk says generates 70 percent of the annual advertising value for his team. It is, by far, the largest stage in cycling.

Next to Yates and Bernal, the Russian Aleksandr Vlasov, the Portuguese João Almeida and the Spaniard Mikel Landa have the best chances of overall victory at the Giro. All strong drivers, but no line-up for the ultimate Champions League. And yet there is a professional among them who belongs in this league – or who will soon be one: Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). The 21-year-old Belgian boy prodigy, who initially made a name for himself as a youth national soccer player before he got on his bike, achieved four round trip victories in four starts last season: at the Vuelta San Juan, the Algarve round trip, the Tour of Burgos and Tour of Poland.

“Ready to rise to the stars”

A bad fall on a descent during the tour of Lombardy, during which he suffered a fractured pelvis and a squeezed lung, forced him to take a long, almost six-month break. For him, in whom many Belgians believe they see the new Eddy Merckx, Italy is a test tour. Bora team boss Denk had tried weeks ago to lure the young Belgian into his team – as the upcoming super racer, the upcoming winner of the Tour de France. That didn `t work. Evenepoel extended his contract with Deceuninck-Quick-Step by five years until 2026. Denk gave Buchmann a new three-year contract.

“Disposto a salire alle stelle”, this is the lettering on the pink jersey of the leader in the overall ranking at the Giro this year. “Ready to rise to the stars”. It’s a quote from Dante’s Divine Comedy. For Evenepoel, this is actually the goal. At least for him, the Giro is a stage to the stars. A stage to Paris.