It will not be the hardest day of this Giro d’Italia, but the 15th stage, which will close the second week of the race, can take its toll. The forces already begin to scarce and the mountainous triptych that has reserved the route in its final part will clear a general that is still very compact in the noble zone.

It will be 178 km between the towns of Rivarolo Cavanese and Cogne that concentrate their greatest hardness in the last 88 km. Most of the 4,000 meters of positive slope that the runners must overcome, with three chained ascents: Pila-Les Fleurs (12.3km at 6.9%), Verrogne (13.8 km at 7.1%) and Cogne (22.4 km at 4.3%).

Giro d’Italia: profile of stage 15.

AS Journal



It will therefore be the first finish in the history of the Corsa Rosa in the small town of Cogne, north of Italy, but the absence of references does not prevent us from seeing that it will be a great climber who will be the winner. With such great differences, from the top-10 onwards, that we find already in the race, men like Fortunato, Covi, Rosa (defending the Azzurra jersey), Formolo, Poels or Kämna they may have options from the breakaway, although the men in the general standings will have the last word. The route allows tactical movements without having to wait for the last port, but it seems complicated…