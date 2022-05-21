“These conditions (of strong heat) are my favourites, like in my house in the south of Spain,” he explained. Juanpe Lopez at the end of the twelfth stage of this Giro d’Italia by successfully completing a new defense of the pink jersey. Today, the still brand new leader of the Corsa Rosa will feel at home in the 14th stage ending in Turin, where temperatures above 30º are expected, without a doubt, some conditions that can take their toll on more than one.

If we add to this the hardness of the route, the cocktail looks explosive. It will be only 147 km, but it will be tremendously demanding since the runners will have to overcome a total of 3,000 meters of accumulated difference in altitude. At the halfway point of the stage, a circuit will begin, which will be given two laps, of 36.4 km that houses two scoring heights (2nd category) that will be climbed twice. These are the Basilica of Superga (5 km at 8.6%) and the Colle della Maddalena (3.5km at 8.1%). Superga, in particular, has hosted several finals of the Milan-Turin classic, where it won primoz roglic in 2021.

Giro d’Italia 2022: profile of stage 14.

AS Journal



And a stage in the purest classic style will be today’s day, where several riders have their hopes pinned. It may be the case of a Alejandro Valverde who, as he confessed to AS at the beginning of the Giro, is well suited to this beautiful route. Nor should we lose sight of riders with no aspirations in the general classification, such as Covi, Simon Yates and Kämna who will surely try to be in the fight for the stage. the leadership, in a handkerchief between Juanpe, Carapaz, Almeida, Bardet and the rest of the favorites, will also be in play.