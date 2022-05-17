The second day of rest remains behind, of the three that there will be in total, of this 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia And it’s time to return to battle. The tenth stage will have 196 km between the towns of Pescara and Jesi with two well-differentiated halves: the first is flat, the second with continuous slopes.

Therefore, the profile opens a range of possibilities in terms of the resolution of the stage. Could be good day for an escape (three have already triumphed in this Corsa Rosa), for a volata or for a solo runner who wants to surprise. The key may be in the last scoring height of the route (there will be three, all 4th category), the Monsan, that will be crowned 8.5 km from the finish line and that can break the race: 4.2 km at an average of 4.2% and ramps that reach 11%.

Giro d’Italia 2022: stage 10 profile.

AS Journal



stage chaser like Thomas De Gendt and Lennard Kämna They have an ideal layout to try to repeat victory in this Giro, without forgetting a Mathieu van der Poel and a Biniam Girmay that if there is a volata they have many chances of success over purer sprinters, such as Arnaud Démare or Mark Cavendish, due to the hardness of the stage. Caleb Ewan, trained to overcome these types of heights as he has well shown at the Milan-San Remo Poggio, he is also a strong candidate.