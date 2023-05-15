the belgian Remco Evenepoelthe only leader of the Giro d’Italia and the top favorite for the title, announced that he is leaving the race because he tested positive for covid-19 in a test after the individual time trial he won yesterday.

The covid does its thing in the Giro d’Italia

After having won stage nine, a flat 35-kilometer time trial, by a minimal difference over the British Geraint Thomas (Ineos), the world champion, Remco Evenepoel, reported that he had tested positive for covid, in the daily test of routine.

“It is with pain in my soul that I must announce that I will leave the Giro d’Italia due to a covid-19 test in which I tested positive, after a routine test,” the 23-year-old Belgian said in a brief statement. .

“My experience here (Giro) has been very special and I was focused on racing in the next two weeks. I cannot stop thanking the staff and the riders who have sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro.”he added.

At the end, before leaving a “grazie mille” (a thousand thanks), Evenepoel commented: “I am very proud to leave with two stage victories and four pink jerseys (leader days)”.

A couple of hours before that announcement, the Colombian Rigoberto Urán (Education First), the best Colombian in the same time trial and the second best placed overall, had symptoms of covid and was withdrawn.

“(Rigo Urán) will leave the Giro and take this time to rest before returning to competitions,” the team reported.

With the departure of Urán, the Colombians Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain), Einer Rubio (Movistar) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) remain in the race.

A new Tour of Italy opens

Thomas Pidcock was second and Santiago Buitrago, third in Liège.

At the moment, after the first week, Buitrago is the best of the ‘beetles’. He occupies box 17 in the general classification, 4 min and 40 s behind the new leader, Geraint Thomasthe 36-year-old veteran Welsh cyclist, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, who leads the 33-year-old Primoz Roglic of Slovenia by just two seconds and Tao Geoghegan Hart by five seconds.

Rubio is in 23rd place, at 6 minutes and 42 seconds. Gaviria, a letter for sprint results, is located in box 139, at 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Today is the first day of rest in this Giro d’Italia, which since yesterday, with the withdrawal of Evenepoel due to covid, radically changed the landscape.

General ranking

1.Thomas (Ineos)) 34 h 34 min 27 s

2. Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 4 seconds

3. Geoghegan (Ineos) at 5 s

4. Almeida (UAE) at 1 min 52 s

5. Leknessund (DSM) mt

6. Vlasov (Bora) at 1 min 3 s

19. Buitrago (Bahrain) at 4 min 40 s

24. Rubio (Movistar) at 6 min 42 s

138. Gaviria (Movistar) at 1 h 39 min 8 s

