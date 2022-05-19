Genoa – Go to the stage that will bring back the Giro d’Italia in Liguria after seven years. According to the organizers’ forecasts, the riders will arrive atfinish line in Genoa, in via XX Settembre between 4.55pm and 5.28pm this afternoon, depending on the average speed of the race.

A stage that will touch various points of the city and its immediate hinterland. Then cross the San Giorgio bridge and return to the center.

The Parma-Genoa leg

12.44 pm – 35 kilometers traveled

12.24 – The Giro is in Fornovo Val di Taro

12.20 – Giro d’Italia, Parma-Genoa: Garzelli: “Van der Poel favorite but the ending is unpredictable”

Stefano Garzelli, winner of the Giro d’Italia in 2000, indicates his favorite for Parma-Genoa, the stage that will bring the pink race to the Ligurian capital: “It may be suitable for Van der Poel but the final is difficult and technical, they will try in many, among the Italians I hope for Vendrame ”. For the final victory of the Giro, so far Garzelli has seen an excellent Landa: “On the Blockhaus he was the most on the ball. Then there are Carapaz and Hindley who have two very strong teams, Bardet is also doing well. And I expect a great Giro di Nibali: I spoke to him, after the Blockhaus he too was surprised. And Pozzovivo will finish in the top 10 ”.

12.17 pm – 15 kilometers from the start of the race

12.07 – Start of the Parma-Genoa leg

Expected today for the arrival of the Giro d’Italia, which returns to Genoa after 7 years: today the stage departing from Parma and with the finish line in the city center, tomorrow instead it will be the turn of the Ligurian west with the Sanremo-Cuneo.

Giro d’Italia, the riders in Parma just before the start of the stage

10.10 am – Ewan retires from the Giro d’Italia

Caleb Ewan leaves the Giro d’Italia and will not be at the start of the 12th stage, from Parma to Genoa, announced the Lotto. Ewan was fifth in the stage won yesterday by the Italian Alberto Dainese. The Australian, 27, also left last year, during the eighth stage, and now there are five retirements in as many participations in the Giro, where he won five stages, in 2017, 2019 and 2021. His best result is this. year is a second place achieved at the finish in Scalea. “As originally planned, Caleb leaves the Giro in the second week of racing. With many mountain stages in sight, it has been decided with the team that he will return home,” said the Belgian team. “After a short period of rest, he will prepare for his next big goal of the season, the Tour de France, where he will aim for victory in the sprinter taps,” added Lotto.

