The stage – There is not even a mountain grand prix. The stage takes place entirely along the plain roads of Emilia-Romagna and touches some places affected by the 2012 earthquake, such as San Giovanni in Persiceto (about 15.20), Crevalcore (15.32), Camposanto (15.45), Carpi (16.18) and Correggio (16.35), until the arrival of Reggio Emilia (17.00). It is the longest stage of the Giro, and serves to take a breather before thinking about the difficulties of the following days, starting from the 12th stage, the Parma-Genoa.

The favorites – The opportunities for sprinters remained few, Reggio Emilia is one of them. It is easy to predict an overbearing return as protagonist of Mark Cavendish, who will try to surprise the Ciclamino Arnaud Démare jersey, already winner on two occasions. He will not be alone: ​​Caleb Ewan and Fernando Gaviria are strong opponents, without forgetting the Italians Consonni and Nizzolo. Much will depend on the work of the teams in the last kilometers. See also Giro d'Italia, 10th stage from Pescara to Jesi: route altitude, favorites and TV timetables

How to follow her on TV – Rai broadcasts the Corsa Rosa live in the clear. It begins with “Waiting for the Giro” on Rai Sport + HD, then from 2 pm the commentary passes on Rai 2 for “Giro live” and “Giro all’arrival”. At the end of the day, the “Processo alla Tappa” and at 8 pm, on Rai Sport + HD, “Arriva il Giro”. On the pay front, it is possible to follow the Giro d’Italia live in full and without interruptions on Eurosport, discovery + and GCN + for a total of 110 hours of live broadcasting in 50 European countries.

May 17, 2022 (change May 17, 2022 | 23:27)

#Giro #dItalia #11th #stage #Santarcangelo #Reggio #revenge #sprinters