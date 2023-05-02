Giro d’Italia, Tajani: ‘I’d like the next one to start from Ukraine’

“I would like the Giro d’Italia to start from Ukraine next year, if conditions permit. It would be a sign of friendship towards a country that we strongly support”. He told the Farnesina the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, at the event ‘The 106th Giro d’Italia: showcase for Italian know-how’. “We consider sport a foreign policy tool”, added Tajani, underlining how it is “the whole Italian system, not just the Farnesina, which builds our country’s foreign policy”.

Cycling: Tajani, ‘Russian cyclist at the Giro? Final decision rests with Cio’

“We have already had a common position with the European countries, then the IOC will take the final decision”, the words of the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, on theannounced participation of a Russian cyclist in the next Giro d’Italiaspeaking to the Farnesina on the sidelines of the presentation of the Corsa rosa.

Cycling: Tajani, ‘Giro d’Italia way to make Italy known in the world’

“Why is the Giro d’Italia so important? Not only because it is a major sporting event that has reached its 106th edition, but because it is a way of making Italy known since it often reaches places and cities that the general public does not know, even small towns that are part of our cultural heritage.” , Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke to the Farnesina at the event ‘The 106th Giro d’Italia: showcase for Italian know-how’. “Sporting events can be a beacon for attracting tourists”, continued the head of the Farnesina, recalling that there are “millions of enthusiasts from all over the world who come to our country to follow their favorites, their champions and being able to welcome men and women from other countries is a great pleasure”. Defining the sports industry as Italy’s “flagship”, Tajani highlighted how sport is “an integral part of our growth policy and our foreign policy”. Tajani then argued that the government wants to promote the Giro to make it known throughout the world “the organizational capacity of our country and of our capitalwhere the race will end. All these major events, such as the Ryder Cup, the Giro, but also the food safety summit organized by FAO in July, are aimed at strengthening Rome’s candidacy to host Expo 2030″.

