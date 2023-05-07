The Giro d’Italia continues with the second stage after the opening time trial, in which Remco Evenepoel blew away the competition. The peloton awaits a – largely flat – journey of 202 kilometers between Teramo and San Salvo. That offers opportunities for the sprinters. The official start is at 12:30 p.m., from that moment on you will be kept informed of the price development in this article via a live widget.

