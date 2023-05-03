In view of the Giro d’Italia, Covid strikes Jumbo-Visma again, which had already started on Sunday 23 April in Liège with only 5 riders instead of 7 due to the positive results of Sam Oomen and Tosh Van der Sande, who had not been replaced. But now the virus is forcing the Dutch team to make important changes even just before the start of the Giro, the declared goal of captain Primoz Roglic. In fact, Robert Gesink and Tobias Foss cannot be at the start because they are positive: the latter, in particular, is the reigning time trial world champion and would have been a rival of Filippo Ganna for the first pink jersey, awarded on Saturday 6 May from the inaugural time trial of 19.6 from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona, in Abruzzo.