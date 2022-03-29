Liguria will host an arrival and a departure of the Corsa Rosa this year. Also on the 19th the caravan will pass over the Bocco pass, where eleven ago Wouter Weylandt lost his life

The tribute of the Giro d’Italia 2022 to the 43 victims of the tragedy of the Morandi Bridge, which dates back almost three years ago (it was August 14, 2018). On 19 May, in fact, leg number twelve of the pink race will start from Parma, and then end in Genoa, after the riders have covered a short stretch of the motorway, passing over the new Genova San Giorgio viaduct. The next day, then, the race will restart from Sanremo to end in Cuneo. These two days of racing in Liguria were presented this morning at the Transparency Room of the Liguria Region, attended by the highest local political institutions and the leaders of the Giro: the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, the director of the Giro d’Italia, Mauro Vegni, the regional councilors for Sport Simona Ferro and for Tourism Gianni Berrino, together with the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci.

The San Giorgio – In the first of the two Ligurian stages (202 km, a mid-mountain hamlet suitable for escapes), arriving in the heart of the Ligurian capital, at the top of Via XX Settembre, the runners will enter the A10 at the Genova Est tollbooth, take the tunnel that it leads directly onto the San Giorgio viaduct, at the end of which after a few hundred meters they will reach the Genoa Ovest barrier, where the A7 Milan-Genoa ends. From there, a quick stretch on the Sopraelevata, passing through the La Foce roundabout and then heading towards the last slight ascent of via XX Settembre. See also Sanremo 2022, Fiorello-Amadeus: 'farewell' call to the Festival - video

The memory – The president of the Liguria Region had important words to use the Ligurian double appointment of the pink race: “This Giro after the closure of a long state of health emergency has an additional symbolic value, in a summer that I hope will be fruitful and profitable also for tour operators in our region. Two stages in Liguria are a gesture of attention that the Giro reserves for our Liguria ”. Not only that: Toti wanted to dissolve some displaced controversy of those who did not understand the positive aspect of the passage of the riders on the San Giorgio Bridge: “I heard some discordant notes about it: theirs is a personal and very deep pain, but there is is who speculates on it. I believe that the Giro has an ancient tradition of paying homage to moments of pain that the country has experienced and has always done with great respect. I believe, however, that the other meaning of this choice is not lost, linked to the passage on an artifact that with its beauty and the happy pen of a famous architect like Renzo Piano is a pride in front of the world. The reconstruction of the bridge was a moment of pride to be celebrated rightly and I believe that, among all the places in Liguria, if there is one that deserves to be crossed by meaning, that is the San Giorgio Bridge “. Closed speech, the others are words in the wind, wherever they come from. Mauro Vegni, director of the Giro, emphasized the close link between the Giro d’Italia and Liguria: “We are back seven years after 2015 when the race started from Sanremo. Liguria has a very strong bond with the Giro: in this region there are over one hundred stage arrivals of the race. These are two particular fractions: one is of singular importance to focus attention on the tragedy that occurred in 2018, the other starts from a city like Sanremo, also a cycling capital. See also Camilo Vargas visited a victim of the battle in Querétaro

We do not forget – Vegni then recalled that on the 19th May stage the race will pass over the Bocco pass, “where Wouter Weylandt lost his life eleven, and we like to remember him. From then on the most difficult part of the stage will begin ”. On the passage of the race on the Ponte San Giorgio, Vegni also explained how “in the past the race has already passed on the motorway, but for other reasons. This time, however, it is a very strong choice, and we also thank the Motorways for this possibility ”. On the other hand, the Giro itself has already paid homage to great tragedies of the past, “from Vajont to Rigopiano”, and in this sense the choice of crossing the new Ponte San Giorgio should be read. For the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, “the Giro in Genoa is a great opportunity for the city”, and around the arrival of the stage “there will also be some collateral events that will be presented later”. See also Video: the hard attack of a bull on a cyclist in the middle of a mountain race

March 29, 2022 (change March 29, 2022 | 16:54)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Giro #dItalia #bridge #Genoa #commemorate #victims