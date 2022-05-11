The Shark near the final finish line

Vincenzo Nibali confirms on TV the will to withdraw from cycling at the end of the season. The announcement of the champion of Astana at the end of the stage of Tour of Italy in its Messina.

Nibali: this is the last Giro d’Italia, I leave at the end of the season

“I’m here to announce that this will be my last Tour of Italy and at the end of the season I will leave professionalism. I have continued, even now, to give my best. I waited for this stage because this is where it all started. I left home when I was 15 and I gave a lot to cycling. Now the time has come to return what I have taken from my family “. Vincenzo Nibaliguest at “Process to the stage“on Rai Due at the end of the fifth stage of Giro d’Italia 2022 in his Messina, he announced his retirement at the end of the season after a life in the saddle.

Nibali, goodbye to cycling: Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta …. an incredible careerAnd

Vincenzo Nibali it was unquestionably the best cyclist Italian of the last twenty years and one of the best in the world, with a record of the highest levels. The 37-year-old Sicilian is one of only seven cyclists to have won at least one edition of all three Grand Tours, having won the Vuelta of Spain in 2010, the Tour of Italy in 2013 and 2016 and the Tour de France in 2014. The others are Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Felice Gimondi, Bernard Hinault, Alberto Contador and Chris Froome. He is also one of only four riders (together with Merckx, Hinault and Gimondi) to have won the three Grand Tours and at least two classic monuments: the Giro di Lombardia, in 2015 and 2017, and the Milan-Sanremoin 2018. To these great victories are added two Italian titles in the road race, in 2014 and 2015, two Tirreno-Adriaticoin 2012 and 2013, and another seven podiums in the three Grand Tours.

