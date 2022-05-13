The seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia, between Diamante and Potenza, with a 196-kilometre route and 4,510 meters of elevation gain, this Friday will be the first mountain day, with Mount Sirino, first category, as the main obstacle.

The riders face a very demanding stage through the Lucanian Apennines, crossing the mountains of Calabria and Basilicata, with the only flat section at the start by the sea. The ascents to Passo Colla (2nd), Monte Sirino (1st), which returns to the

Tour after 23 years, Monte Scuro (2nd) and Sellata (3rd), will test the peloton, who in the last 350 meters will have to make the most of it with a maximum slope of 13% slope.

The Spaniard Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) arrives at this stage leading the general classification for the third consecutive day, ahead of the German Lennard Känma, 38 seconds behind.

Third is the Estonian Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché) at 58, British Simon Yates fourth at 1:42 and Belgian Mauri Vansevenant fifth at 1:47.

The sanction against Gaviria

On Thursday, the Colombian Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team) was sanctioned by the organization of the Giro d’Italia, which relegated him to 150th place in the sixth stage, the last of the main pack, after a push to a cyclist from the DSM team in the last meters of the route.

Gaviria, who was powerless for not being able to fight the arrival to the sprint, his specialty, invaded Alberto Dainese’s lane, preventing the Italian rider from climbing positions in the final stretch.

“I think we were in a very good position going into the final. It was a chaotic sprint at the end, but we kept running into each other, which is really positive. Dainese was making a very good start and there seemed to be a bit of unity in the final meters but unfortunately the push prevented us from being able to race for a result with another teammate,” DSM manager Matt Winston said on the Dutch team’s twitter.

After reviewing the images, the organization of the Giro decided to sanction the Colombian runner, who in the previous stage, the fifth, also starred in another reprehensible moment when he reached the finish line and punched his bicycle, shouting insults aloud for not being able to fight for victory. to the sprint.

EFE