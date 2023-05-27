The battle for the overall victory in the Giro d’Italia will be decided today. Tomorrow is the 21st and last stage, but then no more differences will be made in the general classification. That has to happen in the very tough climb time trial. Geraint Thomas has the pink jersey, Jumbo-Visma leader Primoz Roglic has to make up for 26 seconds. The first rider starts at 11.30 am, from that moment on you will be kept informed of all (intermediate) times here via a live widget. You can follow the most important developments in our live blog.
The total length of the time trial is 18.6 kilometers. The start is in Tarvisio and the first eleven kilometers are almost flat. Then the agony for the riders begins with the Monte Lussari. This climb is 7.3 kilometers long and the average gradient is terrifying at 12.1 percent. The maximum gradient is 22 percent. It is the first time that the monstrous obstacle, close to the border with Slovenia, has been included in the Giro’s course.
In the earlier mountain stages, Thomas, Roglic and João Almeida, third in the general classification at 59 counts from Thomas, did little for each other. Who will secure the pink jersey in the 106th Tour of Italy on Monte Lussari? View the starting times of the Dutch and the top ten of the general classification below.
Thymen Arensman is number seven in the ranking, twenty seconds from fifth place and just over a minute from fourth place. What can the 23-year-old Dutchman, sixth in the Vuelta last year, still do against the clock? Follow the twentieth stage here from 11.30 am in our live blog.
Starting times Dutch
11.45am: Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo)
2.22 pm: Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
4.10 pm: Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma)
4.20 pm: Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma)
4.56pm: Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers)
Starting times top ten
4.47 pm: Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers)
4.50 pm: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)
4.53 pm: Lennard Kamna (Bora-hansgrohe)
4.59 pm: Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
5.02pm: Eddie Dunbar (Team Jayco AlUla)
5.05pm: Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious)
5.08pm: Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
5.11 pm: Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
5.14pm: Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)
