The total length of the time trial is 18.6 kilometers. The start is in Tarvisio and the first eleven kilometers are almost flat. Then the agony for the riders begins with the Monte Lussari. This climb is 7.3 kilometers long and the average gradient is terrifying at 12.1 percent. The maximum gradient is 22 percent. It is the first time that the monstrous obstacle, close to the border with Slovenia, has been included in the Giro’s course.

In the earlier mountain stages, Thomas, Roglic and João Almeida, third in the general classification at 59 counts from Thomas, did little for each other. Who will secure the pink jersey in the 106th Tour of Italy on Monte Lussari? View the starting times of the Dutch and the top ten of the general classification below.

Thymen Arensman is number seven in the ranking, twenty seconds from fifth place and just over a minute from fourth place. What can the 23-year-old Dutchman, sixth in the Vuelta last year, still do against the clock? Follow the twentieth stage here from 11.30 am in our live blog.