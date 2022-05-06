Giro d’Italia LIVE: follow stage 1 of the race live

A night in pink after his first day at the Giro? In Hungary, all eyes are on Mathieu van der Poel, who aspires to the first ‘pink jersey’ of the 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia, which starts on Friday from Budapest, although he warns: “It will be very difficult.”

The reading of the route The first stage, which concludes with a final climb to the citadel of Visegrad (3.8 kilometers at an average gradient of 5 percent), recalls the start of the 2021 Tour de France, when ‘MVDP’ was the favorite on the first day in Landernau. But he had to wait for the next day and the Wall of Britain to put on the golden robe.

It may interest you: (Miguel ‘Supermán’ López reveals his goal in the Giro d’Italia)

In the first kilometers the first breakaway of the race is presented starring Mattia Bais and Filippo Tagliani.