Tadej Pogacar in Piazza De Ferrari. And even earlier in the Savonese area, up to Andora. The Slovenian champion will participate in the Giro d'Italia 2024, where he will challenge Van Aert, Thomas and the Italian hope Ciccone. He will be the most awaited star of a pink race which, after starting in Piedmont, will arrive in Liguria. There are two dates to mark in the calendar. May 8th, fifth stage, Genoa-Lucca, 176 kilometres. And the previous day, the 7th, fourth stage, Acqui Terme-Andora, 187 kilometers. Liguria is preparing. And it doubles because on the 7th there will in all likelihood also be a stage of the Giro-E, starting in Savona and featuring many stars from the past.

«Round? Everyone knows how much I like it. I can't wait, I've wanted to come for years, it's the right time. I feel at home in Italy.” Pogacar's words raise enthusiasm among fans. Just under six months to go. And as the Giro gets closer, more and more details emerge. The Genoese menu for May 8th has been defined. The starting village will be in Piazza della Vittoria. The group will take a short tour of the centre: via XX, De Ferrari, via Dante, piazza Dante, Galleria Cristoforo Colombo, via Macaggi, via Diaz in front of the Caravelle, then viale Brigate Partigiane, piazzale Kennedy, corso Italia and from there along the seafront up to kilometer zero, the official start, in front of the Monumento dei Mille, in Quarto.

But Pogacar and his rivals will arrive in Liguria the previous day, the 7th, with a Giro which will have clarified the forces on the field already in the second stage thanks to the arrival of Oropa, tribute to the Pirate Pantani. The fraction starting in Acqui Terme includes a long passage in Val Bormida, with an eventful route and a full-bodied tour in Savona before retracing the Milan-Sanremo route up to Andora. But that day the show doubles. We await the official announcement but the rumors of a stage of the Giro-E starting in Savona and finishing in Andora are increasingly strong.

Launched in 2019 by RCS, the Giro-E is a cycling touring event which takes place in parallel with the professional women's race. An event that combines shows, entertainment and awareness of sustainable mobility with E-Bikes. Twenty stages, 22 teams captained as every year by former cyclists, among which in 2024 Tafi, Cunego, Cassani, Visconti, Astarloa, Modolo and the cyclist-influencer Elisa Scarlatta will stand out. Captains who in the final stages of each stage of the Giro-E challenge each other in the “sprint” exhibition test up to the finish line.

The Ligurian stage of the Giro-E should retrace in the first kilometers the finale of the Parma-Savona of 2014 (won by Rogers), a stage created by Enzo Grenno, RCS' point man in Liguria and once again at the forefront as organizer of the Savona stage and of the Genoese departure. In practice, Tafi, Cunego and the others will immediately find themselves climbing from the city of Torretta towards Santuario and Naso di Gatto, and then joining the Cadibona following the same route as the pink stage up to Andora, anticipating the arrival of Pogacar and the others .—