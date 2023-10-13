Genoa – The Giro d’Italia will return to Liguria in 2024 with two stages: Acqui Terme-Andora on 7 May and Genoa-Lucca on 8 May. The official confirmation arrived at the Teatro Sociale of Trento, where the definitive route of the 107th Giro d’Italia scheduled from 4 to 26 May 2024 was revealed. Following the great start from Venaria Reale in Turin, after two stages, the race Rosa will speed through Liguria with the Acqui Terme-Andora (187 km) and the Genoa-Lucca (177 km) before a series of challenging and in some cases potentially decisive stages.

The 21 stages

The route of the 107th edition of the Giro d’Italia is 3,321 kilometers long and features six uphill finishes (and an overall difference in altitude of 42,900 metres), seven favorable to sprinters and two time trial stages.

Stage 1: 4 May, Venaria Reale-Turin for 136 kilometers and expected arrival in front of the church of the Gran Madre di Dio.

Stage 2: on 5 May we start from San Francesco al Campo, in the Canavese area, to travel the hills of the Biella area up to the climb to Oropa (150 kilometres), where in 1999 Marco Pantani staged the incredible comeback to victory.

Stage 3: 6 May, from Novara to Fossano, for 165 kilometres, is dedicated to sprinters.

Stage 4: on May 7, the caravan arrives in Liguria, with the Acqui Terme-Andora, 187 kilometers.

Stage 5: 8 May, we proceed towards Tuscany, with the 177 kilometers of the Genoa-Lucca route.

Stage 6: 9 May, follows the Viareggio-Rampolano Terme, the ‘Bartali’ fraction of the edition with its 177 kilometers of which twelve on dirt roads.

Stage 7: 10 May, the individual time trial Foligno-Perugia (37.2 kilometres).

Stage 8: upward arrival on May 11, through the Umbrian Apennines, with the Spoleto-Prati di Tivo, 153 kilometers.

Stage 9: on May 12th, before rest, the Corsa rosa will arrive up to via Caracciolo, with a 206 kilometer sprint from Avezzano to Naples.

Stage 10: the second week opens on May 14th and the caravan resumes from Pompeii on May 14th, with an unprecedented uphill arrival, after 141 kilometers, in Cusano Mutri.

Stage 11: 15 May, potential sprint stage, between Foiano di Valfortore and Francavilla al Mare (203 kilometres).

Stage 12: 16 May, here are the so-called “low walls” of the Marche, with the steep slopes between Martinsicuro and Fano (183 kilometres).

Stage 13: May 17, between Riccione and Cento, 179 kilometers of plain along the areas affected by last May’s flood.

Stage 14: 18 May, another individual time trial, the Castiglione delle Stiviere-Desenzano del Garda (31 kilometres).

Stage 15: on May 19th we climb, and a lot, in the 223 kilometers crossing the border into Switzerland between Malerba del Garda and Livigno and a 5,200 meter difference in altitude.

Stage 16: on May 21st, after the last rest, the third week starts again immediately with the Cima Coppi Livigno-Santa Cristina Valgardena stage, which sees the climb to the Stelvio Pass, the highest point ever reached by the caravan.

Stage 17: 22 May, the Selva Val Gardena-Passo Brocon (159 kilometres) is also dedicated to climbers.

Stage 18: May 23, between Fiera di Primiero and Padua (166 kilometers) for a sprint finish.

Stage 19: May 24, 154 kilometers from Mortegliano to Sappada.

Stage 20: 25 May, the Alpago-Bassano del Grappa, 175 kilometers of lots of mountains but with a downhill finish.

Stage 21: on May 26, the final catwalk will take place for the sixth time in Rome.

Toti: “The return of the Giro to Liguria is wonderful news, positive tourist effects”

“The return of the Giro d’Italia to Liguria is splendid news. – commented in a note the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the councilor for Sport Simona Ferro after the official presentation of the Giro d’Italia – Thanks to the organizers, who they rewarded our work again after the success of the 2022 edition, when the race returned to our region after seven years of absence. In recent months we have strongly supported the return of the Giro: the arrival in Andora and the departure from Genoa they will bring joy, enthusiasm and the opportunity for many enthusiasts to see the great cycling champions up close. All without forgetting the positive effects of this great event on the Ligurian tourism sector”, add Toti and Ferro.