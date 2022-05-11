The Frenchman Arnaud Demare won the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia Catania-Messina of 174 km. The French of the Groupama, in his sixth stage victory in the pink race, made the most of his teammates’ train and burned Gaviria, Nizzolo, Ballerini and the Eritrean Girmay at the finish line. The Spanish Trek-Segafredo JP Lopez keeps the pink jersey in the standings.

Race

–

An orphaned sprint by Cavendish and Ewan who broke off on the Portella Mandrazzi climb, 106 km from the finish. Demare has also lost ground. The only one to stay with the best was Gaviria. Race that immediately started with a breakaway that started at the second kilometer: Jaakko Hänninen (Ag2r), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli), Filippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli) and Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa) then taken up by the group.