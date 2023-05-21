With Bruno Armirail as the new rosette jersey wearer, the peloton will cycle today’s fifteenth stage in the Giro d’Italia. It is a hilly ride in the Lombardy region. Do the classification riders show themselves? The official start is at 11.55 am, from that moment on you will be kept informed of the course of events via a live widget and you can follow the most important developments in our live blog.
The riders face a 195 kilometer journey from Seregno to Bergamo. Along the way are four categorized climbs (one of first category, three of third category). At the top of the last obstacle, Roncola Alta, it is just over thirty kilometers to the finish.
Bergamo is a well-known name in cycling. The city was often the arrival place in the classic Tour of Lombardy. The Giro also visited Bergamo several times. Last year Marianne Vos won a stage in the Giro Donne. The last time the Tour of Italy for men finished in this city was in 2017, the year Tom Dumoulin took the overall victory. Bob Jungels then cheered in Bergamo.
Who is the strongest today? Follow the fifteenth stage here from 11.55 am in our live blog. The finish is expected around 5 p.m.
Stage of the day
General classification
Giro 2023 stage schedule
Attendees
Cycling calendar 2023
When is the Tour de France? On which days is the World Cup and when should I keep my agenda free for the Tour of Lombardy? Check here when your favorite race is scheduled for this year.
Listen to all our cycling podcasts here
View all our cycling videos here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Giro #dItalia #Hilly #fifteenth #stage #rosette #wearer #favorites #show
Leave a Reply