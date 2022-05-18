The runner reported no damage, but the doctors still asked him to stop

Rome – Giro d’Italia finished for Biniam Girmay. The twenty-two year old Eritrean of Intermarchè-Wanty-Gobert, who yesterday beat Mathieu Van der Poel in a sprint in Jesi (first success for a black African in a competition of this type), has decided to retire because of the cork of sparkling wine that hit him in the left eye during the award ceremony.

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS