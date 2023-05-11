Giro d’Italia, Remco Evenepoel ends up on the ground due to a dog

Ruinous fall for the Belgian champion Remco Evenepoelfirst pink jersey of the 2023 edition, engaged in the stage of Tour of Italy from Atripalda, in the province of Avellino, up to Salerno. It was 151 kilometers from the finish, near Venticanoin Irpinia, in the rain, on a route that allowed you to proceed quickly, when suddenly a dog appeared on the road of small size.

The animal had managed to free itself from the leash held by its owner, in the midst of the crowd following the fifth stage of the Giro. The dog found himself like this in the middle of the group of cyclists and Evenepoel to avoid it fell on the pavement. Immediately assisted by the doctors, the winner of the first stage of the pink race is remained on the ground about a minute and a half, where he was seen in pain to keep his right leg. Then he slowly got up and, riding a new bike, resumed the race, managing to find the group again.

Read also: Milan-Inter: Dzeko dominates, Theo night of hell. Inzaghi-Pioli 2-0. Promoted & Rejected

Subscribe to the newsletter

