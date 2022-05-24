Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Giro d’Italia: cyclist punches a reckless fan, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in Sports
Italy spin

Italy spin.

It happened in stage 16 of the competition.

Czech Jan Hirt (Intermarché) was the winner of stage 16 of the
Italy spin disputed between Salò and Aprica, with a route of 202 km, in which the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos) kept the pink jersey.

Hirt won by escaping with a time of 5h.40m44s. At 8 seconds the Dutchman Thymen Arensman (DSM) entered the finish line and at 1.24 minutes a group with the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora), the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and the Spaniards Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious). In the general classification he kept the pink jersey of leader Richard Carapaz.

(Mourning in national cycling: former Colombian champion found dead)
This Wednesday stage 17 will take place between Ponte di Legno and Lavarone, with 168 km of travel.

On the day of this Tuesday, the cyclist Hugh Carthy punched a fanwho recklessly invaded the career line in full ascent.

This is how the moment was recorded.

