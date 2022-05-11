Thursday, May 12, 2022
Giro d’Italia: classifications of the Colombians after the fifth stage

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in Sports
Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria.

Santiago Buitrago, from Bahrain, is the best beetle in Italy.

Frenchman Arnaud Démare (Groupama) achieved sprint victory in the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italiathe second in Sicily, which had a route of 174 kilometers between Catania and Messina, with the port Portella Mandrazzi, second category, with slopes of up to 4.9%, as the main obstacle.

Demare, 30, was the one who placed the best in the final sprint in the last meters and crossed the finish line ahead of Colombian Fernando Gaviria, who finished second.

See also  'Supermán' López lost time with the great favorites of the Giro d'Italia

The classification of the fifth stage

1. Armaud Demare 4hrs 3mins 56s
2. Fernando Gaviria mt
3. Giacomo Nizolo mt
4. Davide Ballerini mt
5. Biniam Girmay mt
6. Phil Bauhaus mt
7. Alberto Dainese mt
8. Natnael Tesfazion mt
9. Edward Theuns mt
10. Simone Consoni mt

This is the general

1. Juan Pedro López 18h 21 min 3s
2. Lennard Kamna at 39s
3. Rain Taaramae at 58s
4. Simon Yates at 1 min 42 sec
5. Mauri Vansevenant at 1 min 47 sec
6. Wilco Kelderman at 1 min 55 sec
7. Joao Almeida at 1min 58s
8. Pello Bilbao, 2 minutes away
9. Richie Porte at 2 min 4 sec
10. Romain Bardet at 2min 6s15. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 18 sec
22. Ivan Sosa at 3 min 5 sec
36. Harold Tejada at 5 min 30 sec
54. Diego Camargo at 12 min 30 s
131. Fernando Gavira at 30 min 19 sec

On Thursday, the race settles on the continent and covers 192 kilometers in Calabria, between Palmi and Scalea, on a flat route after the first 50 kilometers and favorable to sprinters.

See also  Giro d'Italia: 'Supermán' López and the conclusions of the second stage

SPORTS
*With AFP

