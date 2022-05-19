He had declared it before the start and respected his plans: Caleb Ewan leaves the Giro early and will not restart for the 12th stage of the pink race, Parma-Genoa, the longest with its 204 kilometers and open to various solutions. The 27-year-old Australian sprinter of Lotto-Soudal in the past had won 5 stages and had always retired before the conclusion: on paper this time only the opportunity of Treviso next week remained and he intends to better prepare the Tour de France.

zero satisfaction

This time the campaign at the Giro di Ewan was bitter with satisfactions: he crashed in the first stage a few meters from the finish while he was close to Van der Poel and Girmay who had fought for the victory, he had obtained an eighth and a second place before the fifth of yesterday in Reggio Emilia in the sprint won by Alberto Dainese. It was the last act. The Giro, which will end on Sunday 29 May in Verona, restarts with the Spanish Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) in the pink jersey: Pozzovivo, 8th at 54 ”, first Italian.