D.he German cycling hope Emanuel Buchmann had to give up at the 104th Giro d’Italia after being involved in a mass fall. The sixth overall was involved in a crash on a straight line at the beginning of the 15th stage from Grado to Gorizia on Sunday and suffered injuries to the face. The race was stopped after the fall, and Buchmann’s team Bora-hansgrohe announced that the captain had given up a little later.

Buchmann had renounced the Tour de France this year in favor of the Giro. After strong performances in the mountains, the Ravensburger was in sixth place, 2:36 minutes behind the leader, Egan Bernal. Buchmann wanted to be the first German to get on the podium on the second most important tour.

