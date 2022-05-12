The stage – It crosses the Lucanian Apennines and the start along the sea is the only flat part. After Maratea the sequence of roughness, more or less demanding, is uninterrupted. You climb the Colla pass that leads to Lauria where you face Monte Sirino (25 km at an average of 3.8%: here Rebellin won in 1996); from Viggiano you climb the short and demanding Montagna Grande di Viggiano, finally the last climb, Sellata, to reach Potenza. Lots of curves for a tricky stage where there is no plain. Beware of escape: on these roads Vittorio Adorni built the triumph in the 1965 Giro.

The favorites – Many curves, pitfalls and pitfalls: stage for big names and forwards like Valverde, Nibali and Formolo.

How to follow her on TV – Also this year Rai is broadcasting the Corsa Rosa live in the clear. It begins with “Waiting for the Giro” on Rai Sport + HD, then from 2 pm the commentary passes on Rai 2 for “Giro live” and “Giro all’arrival”. At the end of the day, the “Process at the stage” and at 8 pm, on Rai Sport + HD, “Arriva il Giro”. On the pay front, it is possible to follow the Giro d’Italia live in full and without interruptions on Eurosport, discovery + and GCN + for a total of 110 hours of live broadcasting in 50 European countries. See also Lamb and Larson drag Pesaro. Fiery final in Brindisi: the highlights - Video Gazzetta.it

May 12, 2022 (change May 12, 2022 | 23:39)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Giro #dItalia #7th #stage #Diamante #Potenza #altitude #route #favorites #schedules