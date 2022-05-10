The stage – Fraction of 174 km characterized by the presence at the halfway point of the pedalable climb of Portella Mandrazzi (about 20 km at 4%). The first flying finish line is in Francavilla di Sicilia (1 pm). Once you leave the coast you face the long climb of Portella Mandrazzi (slopes around 4% average, 2nd category mountain grand prix at 13.45) which, followed by a very long descent, leads to the north coast of the island. The last 70 km all wind along the fairly wide and flat coastal road, with few inhabited centers and with few changes in direction. In Villafranca Tirrena the second intermediate sprint (3 pm). About 4 km from the finish, the race leaves the state road to enter the town of Messina with a short jerk. You then walk along wide city avenues for the first part downhill and then climb up to 1500 meters. Short descent and 800 meters from the finish the last curve. Final straight of 800 m, 7.5 m wide flat on asphalt. The arrival could be around 16, earlier than the other stages due to the transfer that the caravan will have to make towards Calabria. See also Television | Finnish TV favorites revealed: This was the TV year for a people who love sports, entertainment and news in 2021

The favorites – The first round in Balatonfured, Hungary, was without history: Mark Cavendish, 160 career victories, changed gears at 300 meters and from there no one was even able to join him. It is normal that the direct rivals will seek revenge, from Gaviria to Ewan, who did not even make the first sprint. Rather pay attention to Girmay, 4th in the first sprint without even getting up on the pedals. And then there is Arnaud Démare. Consonni, Nizzolo, Fiorelli and Dainese will also try to participate in the Messina party.

How to follow her on TV – Also this year Rai is broadcasting the Corsa Rosa live in the clear. It begins with "Waiting for the Giro" on Rai Sport + HD, then from 2 pm the commentary passes on Rai 2 for "Giro live" and "Giro all'arrival". At the end of the day, the "Processo alla Tappa" and at 8 pm, on Rai Sport + HD, "Arriva il Giro". On the pay front, it is possible to follow the Giro d'Italia live in full and without interruptions on Eurosport, discovery + and GCN + for a total of 110 hours of live broadcast in 50 European countries.

May 10, 2022 (change May 10, 2022 | 23:58)

