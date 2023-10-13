The 107th edition of Giro d’Italia (May 4-26) will conclude, as in 2023, in Rome at the end of a very mountainous third week with the climb of the Stelvio and a fearsome penultimate stage that could be decisive, according to the route revealed this Friday.

The 2024 edition will depart from Venaria Reale, near Turin, and after three stages through Piedmont will descend to Naples before heading north towards the Alps and the Dolomines following the eastern coast.

The Queen

In the first week, a 6th stage stands out with an air of Strade Bianchewith gravel roads, a 37.2 km time trial on May 10, followed the next day by an 8th stage that could establish differences with its arrival at 1,450 meters of altitude in Prati di Tivo, in Abruzzo.

The second week will conclude with a second time trial of 31 kilometers, a prelude to an impressive mountainous triptych: stage 15 (220 km) with arrival in Livigno, stage 16 with a climb to the Col del Stelvio (2,758 m), when there will be 150 km ahead to finish, and stage 17 whose arrival will be decided in the Brocon port with sections at 11% slope (1,616 m).

But it is perhaps the 20th and penultimate stage that will decide the name of the Slovenian’s successor. Primoz Roglic, winner of the test in 2023, with his two climbs to Monte Grappa (1,775 m).

The first Giro d’Italia was held in 1909.

Above 200 km

“For me it is the stage that takes my attention,” said Roglic, winner of the last

Giro thanks to his victory in the penultimate stage, a 18.6 km time trial. –

"You will have to be prepared from the first week, the difficulties are spread over three weeks of the race," estimated the director of the Giro, Mauro Vegni.

Turn, Mauro Vegni.

The runners in the running must travel a total of 3,319 kilometers with four stages of more than 200 km and a total gradient of 42,900 m, up from 51,400 in 2023, which represents “a decrease of 20 percent,” said the person in charge of the race. career.

During the presentation, the organizer of the Giro, RCS Sport, announced that the women’s edition will be called Giro d’Italia Women and will enjoy the same organizational conditions as its men’s counterpart.

The next edition of the women’s race will take place from July 7 to 14, 2024 and its route will be revealed in the coming weeks.

