The American Brandon McNulty (Team UAE Emirates) won the fifteenth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, a small-scale replica of the Giro di Lombardia, which brought the riders from Seregno to Bergamo. The 25-year-old from Phoenix prevailed on the orobic finish line by beating the Irish Ben Healy (EF Education Easy Post), conqueror of the fraction of Fossombrone, and the increasingly positive millennial from Bassano del Grappa Marco Frigo (Israel Premier Tech) in the sprint. Despite losing 33” on the final stretch of the Boccola, the Frenchman Bruno Armirail (Groupama FDJ) kept the pink jersey. On Tuesday, after the rest day, he will resume the race with a lead of 1’08” over Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) with Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) third at 1’10”.

In accordance with a script that had by now become monotonous, a platoon of 17 attackers was formed immediately after departure: Ben Healy, Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan), Alberto Dainese (Team DSM), Andrea Pasqualon (Bahrain Victorious), François Bidard (Cofidis), Brandon McNulty, Davide Ballerini (Soudal QuickStep), Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo), Vincenzo Albanese and Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo Kometa), Niccolò Bonifazio and Laurens Huys (Intermarché Circus Wanty), Marco Frigo and Sebastian Berwick (Israel-Premier Tech), Josè Rojas and Einer Rubio (Movistar) and Martin Marcellusi (Green Project Bardiani Csf Faizanè). The group, now piloted by Groupama FDJ, under the protective eye of Ineos, was not interested in the fugitives. The first three GPMs saw the situation crystallized with an advantage oscillating between six and seven minutes. Taking advantage of it, in the context of the fight for the blue jersey, were Healy and Rubio who, dividing the points, both strongly re-entered the fight for the final success which, until today, seemed restricted to the current leader Davide Bais (Eolo Kometa) and to the transalpine Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ).

On the last ascent, the one that led to the GPM delthe Roncola, located at minus 31 from the finish line, the fireworks exploded with McNulty, Healy and Frigo who attacked repeatedly. The three, having passed alone on the summit separated by a few seconds, reunited definitively 10,000 meters from the finish. To negatively compensate for the emotions provided by the three treaders, the group of the best took care of it and decided to further slow down its action on the Roncola. Healy and McNulty detached Frigo from Boccola but then began to close in on each other, allowing the Italian to pounce on them 800 meters from the finish. The Bassanese, at this point, tried to put the two on the counterattack but was caught again at minus 400 when McNulty, unleashing all his power, went to seize a well-deserved victory. Meanwhile, for television use, the big names mimicked a few shots in view of the passage to Bergamo Alta to then arrive all together at the finish line.

This brought us to the second day of rest after a week, undoubtedly targeted by bad weather, in which the race was anything but exciting. Watching today’s show, I’m beginning to believe that the mutilation of last Friday’s stage was irrelevant. Tuesday will resume with a fraction, theoretically, very hard. You will travel for 203 kilometers from Sabbio Chiese in the province of Brescia to arrive on a legendary peak of the pink race: Monte Bondone, scene in 1956 of the most dramatic day in the more than 100-year history of the Giro. Including the finish line, there will be five GPMs scattered along the route. After 64 kilometers there will be the very tough first category Passo Santa Barbara, which will be followed, after only 8,000 metres, by the more accessible Passo Bordala. After the dive on Rovereto it will be the turn of the Matassone, second category GPM, which will be the prelude to the Serrada, of similar difficulty. From Folgaria you will swoop down on Nomi and then reach Aldeno after 10 flat kilometres. It will be here that the final 20 km long climb will begin with an average gradient of 6.8% which will reach even 15% in the most rugged sections. Is it the right time to see a bit of battle between the pretenders to the final victory?