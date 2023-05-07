the belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) won the pink jersey of leader of the Italy spin by winning the first stage, a 19.6km individual time trial in Ortona, on Saturday.

The 23-year-old world champion beat the Italian Filippo Ganna and the Portuguese Joao Almeida for 22 and 29 seconds respectively. The other great favorite of the Giro, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, remains 43 seconds behind the Belgian phenomenon.

It is the first time that the flamenco team Soudal-Quick Step He wears the pink jersey, which also contrasts with his abandonment in 2021, during his first participation in the Giro. With this exhibition, Evenepoel, who started the event wearing his Belgian champion’s jersey in a time trial, sends a message to the competition.

Even more so considering that the Giro program includes two other time trials, on Sunday May 14 and during the penultimate stage, the eve of the arrival in Rome in three weeks.

1. Remco, solo

Remco Evenepoel not only won the first stage, put on the leader’s pink jersey, but also made the most of his abilities, isolating his other rivals in just 19 kilometers.

It took Roglic 43 s, and that’s already a lot, although the Giro has only just begun. The Belgian looks strong, but he has the Achilles heel on his team and must wait for them to attack him in a sheaf to see how he responds. There are more stages to the clock and there he must take advantage of it.

He doesn’t have a strong team, but he does have all the capabilities to ride the Giro, if it goes like Saturday. He must lose the jersey soon so as not to shoulder the responsibility of the race, as he will need his teammates later.

2. Roglic, the loser

Although Evenepoel is above the Slovenian in the efforts to the clock, leaving in just 19 km 43 seconds is too long for a specialist like the leader of the Jumbo Visma.

Roglic did not look good, he left a lot of time and he will have to recover that from now on, if he does not want Evenepoel to reach the last week with more than four minutes on him.

He doesn’t have the best team either. The covid and the falls in the last week deprived him of having five key men, whom he had to replace with other teammates who were not on the list for the Giro and that weighs heavily. There is no doubt, he was the loser of the day.

3. The strongest



Ineos and UAE Emirates They are the best armed teams, the ones that left a good image after the first day. They may not have as strong a leader as Remco or Roglic, but they do have running backs they can do damage with.

Ineos has Tao Geoghegan who has already won a Giro in good form and with a Geraint Thomas, that despite his 36 years he is still a danger.

Joao Almeida is the leader of the UAE Emirates, which has Brandon McNulty and with Jay Vine, that at some point they can do damage, they can put the Belgian on the ropes. Without a doubt, those two teams are better than Soudal de Evenepoel.

4. Buitrago and Urán, normal

Perhaps losing 2 min 02 s with Remco is a scandal, but for Santiago Buitrago it is not. He is not a specialist, his goal is not to win the Giro, his rival is not Evenepoel, but it is clear that he must recover that time in the mountains.

To be in the top 10 overall, you don’t have to be a few seconds behind the pink jersey and the Bogota’s time trial was good, despite the time ceded.

Remco gave everyone time, not just Buitrago, he made them look small, but it is clear that if he runs with freedom and intelligence, the Colombian can take advantage of the fight for the overall standings of the others.

Urán was the best, he left 1 min 35 at the finish line with the Belgian, but at 36 he can be considered well served. Like Buitrago, he doesn’t come to win the Giro, being in the top 10 is more than a good result for him, that’s why the time trial was good.

