Last Saturday, May 6, the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia was launched with an individual time trial of 19.6 kilometers from the Costa dei Trabocchi to Ortona.

In this new stage of 2023, there will be four Colombians who participated in this first phase, their goal is to arrive in Rome on May 28, in order to fight for a place in the best positions.

The Giro d’Italia began in May.

To highlight, the cyclist born in Medellín, Rigoberto Urán, was the best of the ‘coffee growers’, since he finished in box 36. On the other hand, in the little that the Giro has had, much has been said about Fernando Gaviria, another Colombian representative, as he is one of those called to fight for the jersey that rewards the best cyclist by points in the contest (La maglia ciclamino).

As usual in this competitionthe high mountain race, is one of the most striking, since it is a land where Colombians have always excelled for many years.

This type of race is considered one of the most complex for cyclists, because it is not a linear race, but sometimes has climbs of up to 18 degrees of inclination.

Rigoberto Urán is part of the cyclists representing Colombia.

In cycling, when talking about mountain, two concepts are established: medium mountain and high mountain, which are totally different stages, because the wear and tear are the great characteristics to differentiate and of course the degrees of inclination.

For this reason, if you want to know what are the stages in which athletes will have to push themselves and make an extra effort, I invite you to continue reading.

What are the high mountain stages and what days are they broadcast?

First high mountain stage: May 12 (Stage 7), Capua – Gran Sasso d’Italia.

The first week of competition, which begins and ends with a personal time trial, will begin the first day of high mountains.

It will take place on Friday, May 12, with a 218-kilometre route between Capua and Gran Sasso d’Italia and will carry with it a first-class ascent with maximum ramps of 13% inclination.

Second high mountain stage: May 19 (Stage 13), Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans Montana.



The next day will be presented exactly one week later in stage 13. The cyclists will travel through Borgofranco d’Ivrea and Crans Montana.

As a curious fact, it can be said that this route will have a special category port and two more first class. Where one of them can be crowned as the best cyclist.

Third high mountain stage: May 21 (Stage 15), Seregno – Bergamo.



The second week of the Giro d’Italia will end with the only high mountain stage that is not very demanding, but it will have one or another difficult ascent.

Cycling is characterized by its medium and high mountain categories. Photo: Nestor Gomez/EL TIEMPO

Fourth high mountain stage: May 23 (Stage 16), Sabbio Chiese – Monte Bondone.



On the last rest day of the competition, the demand will return to an extreme level, due to the fact that Monte Bondone implies an arrival at the finish line in a first-class port that is in great demand for any athletebecause it will not be the only ascent that will be seen that day.

Fifth high mountain stage: May 26 (Stage 19), Longarone – Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

Before the trip through Rome (the most desired cycling ride by athletes) there will be high mountains and time trials, two stages in which everything can change in the general classification. As a fact to highlight, this stage will have two second category climbs and three first categoryone of them at the finish line that has an upward inclination of 18 degrees.

Do not forget that the famous Giro d’Italia also has medium-mountain days, these are the dates (Some have already been disputed).

Monday May 8 / Stage 3: Vasto – Melfi.

Tuesday May 9 / Stage 4: Venosa – Lake Laceno.

Saturday May 13 / Stage 8: Terni – Fossombrone.

Thursday May 18 / Stage 12: Bra – Rivoli.

Thursday May 25 / Stage 18: Oderzo – Val di Zoldo.

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

