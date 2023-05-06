The Giro d’Italia n° 106, which will start tomorrow from the Costa dei Trabocchi in Abruzzo and finish in Rome on Sunday 28 May, undoubtedly boasts the most qualified participation of the last 10 years. To tell the truth, to find one starting list comparable, you have to go up to 2008, when on departure from Palermo sThe winners of the three grand tours of the previous year lined up at the start: Danilo Di Luca, Alberto Contador and Denis Men’šov. Unfortunately, in this noble assembly there is a lack of Italian riders who can aspire to final success.

In many ways, the upcoming pink race is the continuation of a generational duel that took place at the end of last summer on the streets of the Vuelta Espana between the 23-year-old Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) and the 33-year-old Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma): an exciting challenge interrupted by a fall at the finish line by Tomares which forced the Trbovlje champion to retire just at a time when the Flemish millennial’s advantage in the general standings was dangerously starting to shrink. The two met at the end of March at the Vuelta a Catalunya where the Slovenian narrowly prevailed. For the duel to be restricted to their two, Evenepoel and Roglic must not wage war but rather, in the first part of the Giro, run in parallel to eliminate the other potential adversaries. What happened in 2019, in this sense, provides us with a useful refresher to the memory. In that edition, the Slovenian, obsessively marking Vincenzo Nibali and Mikel Landa, let go on Colle San Carlo, in the Valle d’Aosta stage that ended in Courmayeur, the Basque’s teammate, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who thus went to win the pink jersey, laying the foundations for his final success at the Verona Arena.

The two favorites’ Achilles heel lies in the limited strength of their respective teams. On the vocation of Wolfpack for one-day races, and not for grand tours, I have already written earlier. The Jumbo Visma, deprived at the beginning of the week by Covid of the world champion against the clock, the Norwegian Tobias Foss, and of the expert Dutch climber Robert Gesink, today also lost Roglic’s compatriot due to an accident during the reconnaissance of tomorrow’s time trial Jan Tratnik. Only a pale copy remains of the yellow and black formation that had been planning the pink race for six months. For their part, the main opponents of the duelists have decided to form two prongs in order to highlight the aforementioned structural deficiencies. Among these, the Ineos Grenadiers stands out above all which, within an octet of proven reliability over the three weeks, will be able to have the Welshman Geraint Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour de France and third in the last edition of the Big Boucleand Londoner Tao Geoghegan Hart, the only autumn pink jersey in the history of the race as well as the only one in the race to have already won the Giro. Bora Hansgrohe, which triumphed a year ago with the Australian Jai Hindley, diverted to the Tour this year, is betting on the Russian Aleksandr Vlasov, already fourth in 2021 behind Egan Bernal and fifth last July in France, supported by the German Lennard Kämna, victorious 12 months ago on Etna but above all author of the decisive forcing on Passo Fedaia which definitively crushed Carapaz’s resistance in favor of Hindley. The UAE Team Emirates, orphaned by Tadej Pogacar, lines up, in the front row, the very regular Portuguese Joao Almeida but has in the kangaroo Jay Vine, who successfully passed from the virtual zwift to the road, the potential big surprise of the race. Finally, we should not forget the Bahrain Victorious which, together with the Australian Jack Haig, presents the most accredited Italian to do well: the 35-year-old Damiano Caruso from Ragusa.

Moving on to the chasers of the day, as well as aspiring to the cyclamen jersey, four riders clearly stand out from the others: Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) lines up, probably for the last time, at the start of the Giro with the intention of adding more scalps to the 16 already claimed. After a three-year absence, Michael Matthews (Bike Exchange), the champion from Canberra who has already won two stages in the past and wore the pink jersey for eight days, is back in Italy. Finally, two runners arrive from Hamlet’s land to be taken by the tongs. Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education EasyPost), winner of stages in the Tour and Vuelta, is just missing a success at the Giro to join the exclusive club of those who have won in all three grand tours. The same goes for his more illustrious compatriot Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo). The carneade, who denied Matteo Trentin the iris in the freezing Harrogate world championship in 2019, has become a fine champion capable of fighting in the recent Tour of Flanders on par with the divine Pogacar and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck). Pedersen descends into the boot with the clear intention of doubling the conquest of the points classification already obtained at the last Vuelta a España.

In the little space that will be left to them, the Azzurri, orphaned by Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo), will bet their cards above all on Flippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) for the three time trials, hoping that a victory tomorrow in the opening fraction will bring the pink shirt. The matter becomes more complicated if we move on to the stages in line where we hope for an acute from those who have already conquered stages in the Giro. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), multiple Italian winner in the race with his eight victories, dreams of equaling Beethoven by playing a ninth symphony; Alberto Bettiol (EF Education EasyPost), after scoring in Australia at the start of the season, would like to repeat Stradella’s solo in 2021; we await the resurrection of Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan Team) after the bitter epilogue of Paris-Roubaix 18 months ago; Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo Kometa), master of Zoncolan two years ago and fresh from the success at the recent Giro delle Asturie, could also try to take care of the classification; Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen Team) from Treviso will try to fit into the right breakaway while Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) from Padua, despite a lot of competition, will try to repeat last year’s winning sprint in Reggio Emilia. It would be invigorating for the blue pedal if one of these guys, or maybe someone not mentioned, gave us a smile.