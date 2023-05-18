The German Nico Denz (Bora Hansgrohe) won the twelfth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, entirely in Piedmont along the 185 kilometers that took the riders from Bra to Rivoli. Denz, who scored the second consecutive Teutonic success in Savoy after that of Pascal Ackermann (Team UAE Emirates) yesterday in Tortona, preceded the Latvian Tom Skujins (Trek Segafredo) and the Australian Sebastian Berwick (Israel Premiertech) across the finish line. The general classification remains unchanged with the Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in the pink jersey with a 2” lead over the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and with the Portuguese Joao Almeida (Team UAE Emirates) third at 22”.

The history of the stage was concentrated in the breakaway of the following 30 riders: Ilan van Wilder (Soudal Quick Step), Alex Baudin and Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën Team), Samuele Battistella, Vadim Pronskiy and Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan Team), Andrea Pasqualon and Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious), Nico Denz and Patrick Konrad (Bora Hansgrohe), Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education EasyPost), Alessandro Tonelli, Luca Covili and Davide Gabburo (Green Project Bardiani CSF Faizanè), Laurens Huys (Intermarché Circus Wanty), Sebastian Berwick and Marco Frigo (Israel Premier Tech), Michel Hessmann and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma), Einer Augusto Rubio (Movistar Team), Veljko Stojnic (Team Corratec Selle Italia), Michael Matthews (Team Jayco AlUla), Mads Pedersen, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Bauke Mollema and Toms Skujins (Trek Segafredo), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin Deceuninck), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates). None of these being dangerous for the general classification, the group was essentially disinterested in the attack.

With 90 kilometers to go, Berwick Denz, Skujins and Tonelli went out in advance and, taking advantage of the total disagreement among the other fugitives, quickly gained three minutes. In vain, Baudin, Bettiol and Scaroni attempted a counterattack who, after recovering a minute, were shipwrecked on the ascent to Monte Braida, the second category GPM placed at minus 28 from the finish. In the final stretch of this climb Tonelli also gave way, leaving only Berwick, Denz and Skujins ahead. The three, although not proceeding in harmony, thus came to play for the success of the day which clearly smiled on the German.

Today’s wait-and-see behavior of the group is easily explained by analyzing tomorrow’s stage: the thirteenth from Borgofranco d’Ivrea to Crans Montana in Switzerland, the first of the three five-star fractions of this edition of the pink race. Although slightly modified in the route, but not in the mileage which remains unchanged at 199, the stage remains very tough. You will no longer pass the 2469 meters of the Gran San Bernardo but will climb up to an altitude of 1878 where, instead of the Cima Coppi, title passed to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, there will be a first category GPM located at the entrance to the tunnel. StAfter the descent, the rugged Croix de Coeur will follow, also of the highest quality GPM with its 2,174 metres, which will precede the final surge towards the finish line at 1,456 meters in Crans Montana. After days in which the classification has changed due to COVID, ailments and falls, perhaps tomorrow we will return to see the protagonist riders.