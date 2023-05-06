Flemish Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) won the inaugural stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, a 19,600m time trial from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona along the Costa dei Trabocchi in Abruzzo. The Belgian national champion against the clock covered the distance in time of 21’18 “, at the sci-fi average of 55.211 kmh, ahead of the Verbanese Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) by 22″ and the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) by 29” ).

The other aspirants to the final success accused much more substantial detachments: the Londoner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), fourth at 40 “, did better than his captain, the Welsh Geraint Thomas who finished ninth at 55 “, while the Slovenian disappointed Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma), sixth at 43”. The Australian Jay Vine, seventh at 46”, and the American Brandon McNulty, eighth at 48”, completed an excellent day for UAE Team Emirates, the only team to place three riders in the top ten. To find an Italian behind a fairly good Ganna, you have to go down to the 21st place of Remco’s teammate, Mattia Cattaneo from Bergamo, 1’23 behind, while Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), the blue objectively more suitable to take care of the classification, he reached 31st at 1’34.

During the presentation in recent days we defined today’s stage as the only occasion that could lead an Italian to wear the pink jersey. Once this hope faded, we witnessed a show that took us back half a century to when another Belgian, the Brabant Eddy Merckx, dominated the races with no possibility of appeal for his opponents. Evenepoel did so today, assuming, with the honor of the symbol of primacy, the burden of having to manage the race starting tomorrow. Logic and common sense would have it that between Monday and Tuesday, in the two moving fractions that will end respectively in Melfi and Lake Laceno, the millennial does not hinder a flight of supporting actors that will lighten his not exactly stainless team from this burden.

In fact, it is highly improbable that what has been hypothesized above will take place tomorrow in the second stage, also entirely in Abruzzo, from Teramo to San Salvo. The 202 kilometers of the route include a couple of fourth category GPMs in the first half but then they are decidedly more affordable, with the final part even slightly downhill. In this stretch of long straight stretches on the seafront the wind could become a decisive element with the concrete risk that fans could be created which could shatter the peloton into several parts. The finish on a long and wide roadway should ensure a spectacular sprint without excessive risks for the sprinters who will compete for the day’s success.