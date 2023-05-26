The Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) a tribute was given on the queen day of the Italy spin prevailing alone after 183 km and five ports of the nineteenth stage, disputed between Longarone and the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, where the slovenian Primoz Roglic cut 3 seconds behind the British and pink jersey Geraint Thomas.

Technical draw between Thomas and Roglic, combative only with the goal in sight, a blow for Almeida, already far from pink, and glory for Santiago Buitrago from Bogotá, a 23-year-old boy who was able to make the break of the day good by raising his arms alone in Las Tres Cimas de Lavaredo, there where they were raised to heaven by their mythical compatriotto Lucho Herrera in 1989.

that was the triumph

So many years later, Colombian cycling raised its voice on the same stage, also for the second time in this Giro, since Einer Rubio he led the way by winning at Crans Montana.

Buitrago, the best climber of the break, showed strength and intelligence against the Canadian Derek Geehis rival in the last km, to attack 1.5 from the top and take the spoils with a time of 5h.28.09, at an average of 33.5 km/hour.

At 51 seconds Gee crossed the finish line, sunk after a very generous effort, and at 1.46 minutes the Dane Magnus Cort, both from the initial break. The favorites only showed the fang at the end.

Thomas attacked 1,000 meters from the line, it seemed that he was going to gain a few seconds from Roglic, but it was the other way around with an acceleration from the Slovenian near the finish line, who recovered 3 seconds. Almeida got the worst of it and lost 23 seconds.

classifications

Stage

1. Santiago Buitrago 5 h 28 min 07 s

2. Derek Gee at 10 sec.

3. Magnus Cort at 1 min 46 sec

4. Primoz Roglic mt

5. Geraint Thomas at 1 min 49 sec

6. Joao Almeida at 2 min 09s

7.Damiano Caruso mt

8.Thymen Arensman mt

9. Thibaut Pinot at 2 min 16 sec

10. Einer Rubio at 2 min 26 s

General

1. Geraint Thomas 81 h 55 min 47 s

2. Primoz Roglic at 26 s

3. Joao Almeida at 59 seconds

4. Damiano Caruso at 4 min 11 s

5. Eddie Dunbar at 4 min 53 sec

6. Thibaut Pinot at 5 min 10 sec

7. Thymen Arensman at 5 min 13 sec

8. Lennard Kamna at 5 min 54 sec

9. Andreas Leknessund at 6 min 08 sec

10. Laurens de Plus at 7 min 30 sec

11. Einer Rubio at 7 min 40 sec

12. Santiago Buitrago at 10 min 03 s