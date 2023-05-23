Giro d’Italia 2023: the stage to Almeida, the pink jersey to Thomas

Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) won the sixteenth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the eagerly awaited mountain stage from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, through 203 kilometers of continuous ups and downs. The Portuguese outsprinted the Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) with the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) third 25″ ahead of the Irishman Edward Dunbar (Jayco Alula). The new general classification sees the dragon return to the pink jersey with an advantage of 18″ over Almeida and 29″ over Roglic. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) rises to fourth position in the standings, even if he is 2’50” behind.

Today’s stage saw an initial breakaway of 26 riders. Among these we should mention the French Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen), who became the virtual pink jersey along the way, the Irish Ben Healy (EF Education Easy Post) who, passing first on the GPM of Passo Santa Barbara, conquered the blue jersey of leader of the climbers, taking away, on his home roads, the Trentino Davide Bais (Eolo KOMETA), and the Friulian Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) who, by winning the flying finish of Rovereto, consolidated his leadership in the points classification. In the group of the best, where Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) retired, it was the action of the Jumbo Visma that did not allow the fugitives to take off, arriving at the start of the final climb, 20 kilometers from the finish, with 3’30” margin. Under the continuous thrust of the vespons, the advantage continued to decrease. At minus 15, after having reduced the margin of the fugitives to 1’35”, Rohan Dennis (Jumbo Visma) stepped aside. Davide Formolo (Team UAE Emirates) took over. Under the banner of 10 on arrival, the gap dropped to under one minute just as the pink jersey Bruno Armirail (Groupama FDJ) lost contact.

The fugitives were caught 8,500 meters from the finish line. At this point, a leading quintet was formed with Almeida, Thomas, Dunbar, Roglic and his wingman Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma). The Portuguese, then, started at minus 5,000. Kuss was damning his soul to patch up the hole. Just when the American seemed to have succeeded in the enterprise, Thomas broke the delay, leaving everyone on the spot and returning to Almeida. Joao spat his soul as he barely managed to hold the wheel of the 2018 Tour de France winner. Later, albeit reluctantly, he also took over from the Welshman. Thomas, focused on gaining as much as possible on Roglic, took the lead under the red triangle in the last kilometre. This favored Almeida who had no problem jumping his opponent at 300 metres, thus conquering his first success of the day in the Giro.

Tomorrow, as a way of calm before the storm, the seventeenth stage of 197 kilometers from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle on the Venetian Riviera will be aired. It will be the penultimate appointment for the sprinters before the final apotheosis on Sunday in Rome on the Fori Imperiali. From Thursday, with the arrival in Valzoldana, racing will return to thinking about the standings.