Davide Bais from Trentino (Eolo KOMETA) won the seventh stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia which traveled from Capua to the 2,130 meters of Campo Imperatore on the 218 kilometer long, theoretically very demanding Gran Sasso d’Italia. The rider from Rovereto, younger brother of his teammate Mattia, took his first victory as a professional, ahead of the Czech Karel Vacek (Corratec Selle Italia) by 9″ on the first uphill finish of this year with Simone from Como Petilli (Intermarchè Circus Wanty) third at 16″. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) conquered the fourth coin by winning the sprint of the group of the best joint with a gap of 3’10”. The general classification remains unchanged at the end of a day in which the contenders for the final victory took a vacation. The Norwegian Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) kept the pink jersey with a margin of 28″ on the road world champion and 30″ on the French Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen).

Difficult to comment on a fraction that practically didn’t run. The first three classified together with the Eritrean Enoch Muluebrhan (Green Project Bardiani CSF Falzanè) started the attack at the fourth kilometer of the race with the consent of the peloton who practically never reacted. On the first GPM of the day, Roccaraso, the breakaway reached its maximum gap, a cabalistic 11’11”. It was precisely on this ascent that Muluebrhan irretrievably lost contact. The margin of the three fugitives eroded very slowly. 30 kilometers from the finish, at the start of the final climb, the gap was still eight minutes. It was clear, at this point, that the three pacesetters would be fighting for victory.

Tomorrow’s stage, the eighth of this edition of the pink race, will go from Terni to Fossombrone along 207 kilometres. In the last 50 the climb of the Capuccini will be tackled twice, with the last passage just 5,900 meters from the finish. In between, there will be Monte delle Cesane to climb, the top of which will pass at minus 37 meters from the finish line. Considering today’s non-aggression, it is to be hoped that the Romagna time trial on Sunday will not weigh on the riders’ minds, pushing them again to wait and see.