The Danish Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education Easy Post) won the tenth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, along the 196 kilometers of the trans-Apennines from Scandiano to Viareggio. In the sprint, the Viking clearly defeated the two adventure companions who shared the 150 kilometer breakaway with him: the Canadian Derek Gee (Israel Premier Tech), who, like last Saturday in Fossombrone, earned the second place, and the irreducible Friulian Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco Alula), finished third at 2”. Five days after his compatriot Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo), who ruled the group today in the sprint, earning the fourth coin at 51”, Nielsen also joins the exclusive club of champions capable of winning at least one stage in all three grand tours .

The Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is confirmed in the pink jersey, dressed after the abandonment of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) who precedes the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) by 2” with his teammate, the Londoner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), third at 5”. The Portuguese Joao Almeida (Team UAE Emirates) follows in the general standings, fourth at 22″, followed by the former leader of the standings, the Norwegian Andrea Leknessund (Team DSM), fifth at 35″, and by the best of the Azzurri Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious ), who rose to sixth position at 1’28” thanks to the withdrawal of the Russian Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora Hansgrohe) due to intestinal problems.

Under an incessant rain we witnessed a split of other times with the three heroes of the day who, together with the winner of Campo Imperatore Davide Bais (Eolo KOMETA), quickly took off, gaining four minutes on the group before facing the main asperity of the day: the Passo delle Radici, second category GPM at an altitude of 1,527. The Trentino man passed first to the summit, thus consolidating his blue jersey as leader of the climbers. Once the mission was accomplished, Bais broke away on the descent. Meanwhile, the platoon was shattered into several parts by rain and cold which proved to be even more difficult obstacles on the way. In this situation, the Australian Jay Vine (Team UAE Emirates) remained hopelessly detached, tenth in the standings at 2’24 this morning at the start from Scandiano.

40 kilometers from the finish line, the advantage of the pacesetters over the group of the best had dropped to 2’15”. With the gap down to minus 18 minutes from the finish, what seemed to be the now inevitable reunion with the platoon, underwent an unexpected turnaround in the Montemagno descent in which the three attackers kept the margin unchanged. None of the sprinters’ teams engaged fully in the chase, allowing the trio to arrive on the final straight in complete tranquility. Gee started at 2,000 meters and sent De Marchi into difficulty but did not surprise Nielsen. The Scandinavian caught up with the Canadian under the triangle of the last kilometre, thwarting the last desperate attempt of Buja’s red to then cross the finish line clearly first.

Tomorrow the eleventh stage will take place in which the halfway mark will be rounded. The 219 kilometres, the longest distance of this edition, which will take the runners from Camaiore to Tortona, seem to be the prelude to an inevitable sprint in the Land of the Champions. The divine Costante Girardengo and Fausto Coppi will not be honored but Serse, the unfortunate younger brother of the heron, whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year. Of course, rain is expected from start to finish.

