The Colombian Einar Rubio (Team Movistar) won the thirteenth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the mutilated ride, entirely in Swiss territory, which took the riders from Le Chable to Crans Montana, along 74 kilometers of the 199 originally planned. Rubio won a three-man sprint ahead of the French Thibaut Pinot (Groupam FDJ), second at 6”, and the Ecuadorian Jefferson Cepeda, third at 12”. The group of the best arrived at 1’35”. The general classification remained unchanged with the Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in the pink jersey with a 2” lead over the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and with the Portuguese Joao Almeida (Team UAE Emirates) third at 22”.

With a questionable decision, dictated by the fear of negative weather conditions that never materialised, the stage was drastically reduced in mileage with the elimination of the Colle del Gran San Bernardo. The start was therefore moved to the foot of the second climb of the day, the Croix de Coeur. The time to lower the checkered flag was six of them: the French Pinot and Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen), the Ecuadorian Cepeda, the Canadian Derek Gee and the American Matthew Riccitello (Israel Premier Tech) and Colombian Rubio. The attackers quickly gained two minutes on the group of the best where Ineos maintained a sustained but not impossible pace. Both the fugitives and the platoon faced the descent of the Croix de Coeur with the utmost caution. At the beginning of the ascent that led to the finish line, Cepeda, Pinot and Rubio went away and, despite repeatedly sprinting in the face, managed to maintain a sufficient advantage to fight for the success of the day. In the end the Colombian prevailed, very skilled in exploiting, in his favor, the continuous disputes between the French and the Ecuadorian. The best replicated what happened a week ago in Campo Imperatore.

Tomorrow the Giro returns to Italy with a fraction that shouldn’t escape a group rush. It is true that after 56 of the 194 kilometers foreseen the first category GPM of the Simplon Pass has to be climbed with the transit at the summit at an altitude of 2004. The following 138 kilometres, however, first downhill and then on the plain, should allow the group to coalesce. It will be a great opportunity for Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) to further consolidate his top position in the points standings, made even stronger by today’s retirement of his main rival, the Danish Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo).