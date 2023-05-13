Giro d’Italia 2023: Roglic takes a hit, Remco flounders

Irishman Ben Healy (EF Education Easy Post) won the eighth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, an Umbrian-Marche walk from Terni to Fossombrone, characterized by a decidedly challenging finale. The Kingswinford rider took his third victory as a professional after the successes obtained in the Forlì fraction of the Coppi & Bartali International Week at the beginning of spring, which was followed by the Industria & Artigianato Trophy in Larciano. It looks like Healy is at its best on our roads. Behind the Gaelic came the Canadian Derek Gee (Israel Premiertech), behind by 1’49”, who preceded the Italian champion Filippo Zana (Jayco Alula) and the French Warren Barguil (Team Arkea Samsic) in the sprint. The general classification has shortened. The Norwegian Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) barely managed to keep the pink jersey. His lead over Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) dropped to just 8″ with Primoz Roglic moving up to third position at 38′. As was easily predictable Damiano Caruso, ninth at 1’39”, became the best Italian in the standings.

The stage was enlivened by an attack by 13 riders: the French Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen), Francois Bidard (Cofidis) and Warren Barguil (Team Arkea Samsic), the Irish Ben Healy (EF Education Easy), the Italians Mattia Bais (Eolo KOMETA), Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project Bardiani CSF Falzanè), Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), the Italian champion Filippo Zana (Jayco Alula) and Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec Selle Italia), the reader Thomas Skujins ( Trek Segafredo), the Spanish Carlos Verona (Team Movistar), the Dutch Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin Deceuninck) and the Canadian Derek Gee (Israel Premiertech). The presence among the pacesetters of Barguil, not too far in the general standings from Leknessund, limited the range of action of the escape with the DSM Team which did not allow the fugitives to take off. The race developed on two parallel tracks. Up front, on the first pass on the Capuccini climb, Healy said goodbye to the dirty dozen and flew off undisturbed towards the finish line. Behind, among the men in the classification, on Monte delle Cesane the situation was taken over by the Jumbo Visma which began to prepare the ground for Roglic’s attack. This punctually materialized on the second passage on the Capuchins. The pink jersey and Alexander Vlasov (Bora Hansgrohe) tried to resist the Slovenian, both going out of revs. The same happened later to Evenepoel who was unable to fill the hole. On the other hand, those who did not miss the times were the Ineos Grenadiers pair formed by Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart who grabbed the Trbovlje champion at the end of the ascent. The improbable trio managed to gain 14″ on the rainbow jersey whose team also disappeared today.

Tomorrow the second of the three time trial stages scheduled for this Giro d’Italia will take place. It will be 35 kilometres, flat as a billiard table, that will take the tadpoles from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena. For us Italians, without Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) forced to retire by COVID-19, it will be a sad visual exercise. For Remco, who came out morally battered from today’s fraction, tomorrow’s is a fundamental junction in the path that ideally will lead him in 15 days to lift the Endless Trophy in the Capitoline sunset on Sunday 28 May, Roglic and Ineos Grenadiers permitting.