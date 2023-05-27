Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) won the 106th Giro d’Italia at the end of stage 20, the dramatic 17.6km uphill time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari. The Olympic time trial champion covered the distance in 44’03”, at an average speed of 25.145 km/h, despite having been penalized by a chain jump four kilometers from the finish line which cost him no less than 15 seconds. The rider from Trbovlje inflicted 40″ on his opponent for the final success, the Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). The Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) arrived third today, as in the rankings, 42″ behind the winner. The general classification now sees Roglic in the lead with a 14″ margin over Thomas and 1’15 over Almeida.

The epilogue of this Giro confirmed Marzx’s theory of the repetitiveness of history. Roglic, in fact, exorcised the ghost of the Planche des Belles Filles where, three years ago, in similar circumstances, a Tour de France was stolen from him by his young compatriot Tadej Pogacar (Team UAE Emirates). Today the reply took place, not in the form of farce but of revenge, with Primoz crowning his dream in front of a sea of ​​enthusiastic compatriots, who arrived en masse from nearby Slovenia.

An honorable mention cannot be denied to Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious). The Ragusan, fourth both today, 55″ apart, and in the final standings, 4’40” from Roglic, held up the blue cycling barrack on his own. After the place of honor, behind Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), two years ago and the inexplicable non-participation in the Giro last year, when he could have fought for the victory, Caruso has confirmed that he is the only Italian capable of competing for the classification in a grand tour.

Tomorrow the pink race will experience its final apotheosis in the Capitoline sunset with the last sprint on the Imperial Forums. We will leave from EUR towards Ostia and then return to the city and cover a circuit of 10.5 kilometers five times: all for a total of 126. It will be the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who will deliver the pink jersey to Primoz Roglic who will thus become the first son of the Tricorno to engrave his name on the Endless Trophy.

#Giro #dItalia #Roglic #prophet #home