Giro d’Italia 2023: Remco in the Ineos meat grinder

The Belgian champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) won the ninth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the eagerly awaited time trial in Romagna from Savignano al Rubicone to Cesena along 35 totally flat kilometres, with a time of 41′ 24” at an average speed of 50.725km/h. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was classified in the place of honour, just one second away, with a similar gap over his teammate, the Englishman Tao Geoghegan Hart.

The new general classification sees the Flemish millennial regain possession of the pink jersey with a 45″ advantage over the Welshman, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, and 47″ over the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma), capable of limiting the damage in the second part of the stage today after a quiet start. The best Italian, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), continues to climb in the standings, now eighth at 2’13”.

Today’s stage ended up asking more questions than it provided answers. Remco, despite coming out on top of the rankings, is now clear that in Ineos he has a two-headed opponent with whom he will have to deal from Tuesday until the Imperial Forums. In this perspective, the performance of Geoghegan Hart, not a specialist against the clock, impressed even more than that of Thomas. The Londoner, for the record, is now fourth in the standings at 50″. Roglic, for his part, will have to try to exploit this unusual clash in his favor.

Tomorrow the race will observe the first of two rest days scheduled for this year. Tuesday we will leave from Scandiano, home of Professor Romano Prodi, to reach Viareggio after 196 kilometres. Just before halfway there will be the Passo delle Radici to climb, a second category GPM at an altitude of 1,527. Nonetheless, a sprint finish appears to be the most probable solution at the finish line in Versilia.