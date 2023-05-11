Mads Pedersen wins the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023, the 162 km Naples-Naples, mocking in the last 60 meters together with the chasing group the two escapees of the day, Alessandro De Marchi and Simon Clarke, who already started at -130 km together to three other riders and from -50 in a pair breakaway. In addition to the final pace set by the Ineos squadron, the two also mocked the headwind at the end of a stage marked by the roller coaster of the Amalfi coast, particularly insidious downhill due to the tight curves and close walls. Jonasthan Milan and Pascal Ackermann complete the podium.

To launch the final sprint from the 300 meters Fernando Gaviria of Movistar, who started too early and finished in fifth place. First of the Italians Vincenzo Albanese of Eolo, classified in seventh. Stay in Pink. The sprint with De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) and Clarke (Israel Premier Tech) began together with Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo Kometa), Alexandre Delettre (Cofidis) and Charlie Quarterman (Corratec-Selle Italia). The two then pulled away from the others on the second climb of the day to Sant’Angelo. Problems in the final for Primoz Roglic, slowed down by a puncture, and Geraint Thomas, who returned to the group thanks to their teams and the wakes of the flagships. Andreas Leknessund remains in the pink jersey, with a 28″ lead over Remco Evenepoel.